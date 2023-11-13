Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Michael’s Parish Church has been awarded the funding to repair the internal timbers and replace the cladding on its unique Crown of Thorns spire, which was first installed in 1964.

The restoration project is proceeding at pace, with the tower currently wrapped in scaffolding and a large platform at the top to access the structure.

Once the works are complete, the Crown of Thorns will be restored to its original dusky gold colour that has faded over the decades to the current silver-grey.

Rot in the timber joists was caught in the nick of time and, thankfully, the damage is repairable.

More importantly, though, the spire should be protected from the vagaries of the Scottish weather for many decades to come once the refurbishment work is complete.

The refurbishment of the Crown of Thorns is the first stage of a wider project that looks to upgrade the church and redevelop existing spaces into a multi-agency community hub, which has been supported through grant funding and community donations.

Alan Miller, leader of the Aspire Linlithgow fundraising campaign at St Michael’s Parish Church, said: “On top of nearly £300,000 raised through our community campaign and other funders, the HES grant of over £90,000 was the clincher that allowed us to appoint the contractor and begin this important part of the project.

“Once the new gold-coloured bronze alloy cladding is in place, the spire will undoubtedly attract widespread interest in the church and the site it shares with historic Linlithgow Palace.”

Wrapped in scaffolding, the platform at the top gives access to the structure.

Dr Susan O’Connor, HES head of grants, said: “It’s special for HES to be able to play a part in the restoration of this iconic local landmark. The generosity shown by the community fundraising highlights how well-loved the Crown of Thorns is. These repairs will help ensure the structure can be seen in its original glory for many years to come.”