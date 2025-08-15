£80,000 to support climate action in Forth Valley communities

An £80,000 funding boost from Foundation Scotland will help more local people to get involved in community-led responses to climate change.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FEL Scotland has been given the cash to grow its work across the Forth Valley Climate Action Hub.

The funding will help the hub support a growing number of grassroots initiatives throughout Falkirk, Stirling and Clackmannanshire, empowering residents to develop practical climate solutions such as sustainable transport, food growing, waste reduction and energy efficiency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clara Walker, executive director, FEL Scotland, said: “We are grateful to Foundation Scotland for this investment, which complements existing Scottish Government funding and supports a crucial step forward for a number of Climate Action Hubs in central Scotland.

£80,000 has been granted to FEL Scotland to expand its work with Forth Valley Climate Action Hub. (Pic: Julie Howden)

“Importantly, this funding enables us to explore and share learning across the wider network of 24 hubs, helping us understand how community funding can be scaled to create the most positive impact - particularly for the communities that need it most.”

The funding is part of a wider £500,000 investment by Foundation Scotland into five Climate Action Hubs across central Scotland, including Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and East Dunbartonshire.

In Scotland, there are 24 Climate Action Hubs that enable community-led climate action initiatives. These hubs, supported by the Scottish Government, aim to empower local communities to address climate change at a local level, offering practical, tailored support, funding opportunities, and access to expertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foundation Scotland’s funding will further enable a shift from short-term project cycles to building longer-term resilience in central Scotland.

Rachel Searle, head of communities and impact at Foundation Scotland, said: “We know that in face of the continuing climate emergency we all need to take action to increase resilience and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“That’s why Growing Climate Action and Sustainable Natural Environments is one of Foundation Scotland’s impact themes. Providing this funding to five of central Scotland’s climate hubs will enhance their ability to respond to increasing demand and interest from communities to take action to tackle climate change locally. We’re looking forward to hearing how this funding helps with that.”

Climate Action secretary Gillian Martin added: “This funding from Foundation Scotland will support grassroot activity through five of our hubs – making a huge difference to people who want to make a positive change in their communities. It is a fantastic endorsement of the work carried out by Climate Hubs across the country and their ability to support and drive local change.”