£51,000 funding boost for community groups across Falkirk district

The cash comes as part of Falkirk Council’s first round of Community Choices programme that will see £3m awarded over two years that aims to improve the quality of life locally.

A total of 36 groups will benefit from across the council’s nine electoral wards.

An advisory panel made up of community representatives, third sector representatives and officers reviewed each of the proposals awarding up to a maximum of £1500 in the small grants programme.

Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council.

The final vote was decided on by the public.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, council leader, said: “The awards will help local communities with small scale projects that aim to enhance quality of life and offer groups the chance to make a difference to their area.

“It is about giving communities their voice in what they want to see delivered locally and these grants along with the forthcoming capital awards, will help to make local improvements.

