A charity which provides vital recovery services to people in Linlithgow and the Falkirk area has received a massive financial boost.

The £20,000 from the Scottish Procurement Alliance's Community Benefit Fund has enabled 1st Step to hire a new co-ordinator and a volunteer support worker.

This will enhance the charity’s comprehensive support network in Linlithgow and Falkiirk.

1st Step has also developed a food-sourcing strategy to meet the ongoing demand for its local food pantries.

The cafes in Linlithgow and Falkirk offer clients a safe space to meet up and chat.

Maria Throp, the charity’s development manager, said: “SPA has been critical in enabling us to have the capacity and resources to develop much-needed food security and social support in our local communities.

“Importantly, this investment has enabled us to create valuable supported volunteer opportunities with life-changing outcomes.

“Many of our volunteers have reclaimed their lives through gaining a sense of purpose and feeling more connected to their community because they are actively improving the lives of others"

Since its inception in October 2018, 1st Step has addressed a significant need for social and volunteer opportunities for people in recovery.

It has become a community cornerstone, offering safe spaces for socialisation, skill development and positive peer interactions.

The charity also benefits from advanced monitoring tools that help capture and evaluate data from their activities, aiding further funding applications.

Operating across multiple sites in Linlithgow and Falkirk, the charity offers various activities and manages two cafes which use produce from its community garden in Linlithgow.

The café in Falkirk also features a food pantry to provide essential items to those in need. Additionally, the charity runs a fully equipped bike workshop, generating revenue through bike sales and donating repaired bikes to support community mobility.

Lesley Anderson, SPA regional director, said: “Over the past five years, the Community Benefit Fund has profoundly impacted Scottish communities, with SPA being able to award £910,000 with an additional £1,152,250.17 sourced through match funding.

“From supporting educational programmes to enhancing local health care, we're not just funding projects – we’re helping people to unlock the potential of communities across Scotland by providing solid financial support to vital initiatives like 1st Step.

“The work and support 1st Step offers is truly incredible, having met the volunteers and participants of the service and hearing their stories.

“It is a community-centric organisation with strong values and beliefs in providing dignified help and support available to everyone offering a vast range of opportunities through trust, employment, training and inspiring mentorship.

“Witnessing the benefits 1st Step creates within the community and to be able to help them expand even further is something we are incredibly proud to have been part of.”

As a not-for-profit organisation, SPA retains its running costs and distributes any surplus back into the community through several initiatives, including its community benefit fund.

The fund is available to its 14 committee partners consisting of local authorities, small and large housing associations and co-operatives.

Each year the 14 committee partners can apply for a portion of the £140,000 fund for projects that transform and support communities through social inclusion, digital participation, employability, and other social benefits.

SPA is Scotland’s largest free-to-join procurement organisation for public sector bodies and manages over 600 active projects worth £1.1 billion and supports more than 260 suppliers.

The organisation’s frameworks ensure that public sector entities, including housing associations and the NHS, achieve optimal value for money while adhering to compliance standards.

SPA’s model ensures that any surplus is reinvested into community-focused initiatives.

The CBF’s reach and influence continues to grow, with ongoing projects such as digital inclusion programs and apprenticeship support funds making significant contributions to Scottish society.

1st Step has been operating since 2016 and started as a constituted community group seeking a safe space for people in recovery from addictions to meet.

In October 2018 it became a charity (SCIO) with its main aim to provide safe, supportive environments for people affected by addictions and poor mental health.

1st Step works with a range of partners including the NHS, West Lothian and Falkirk Councils, WLDAS, CSREC, West Lothian Food Bank, social work teams, criminal justice teams, Change Grow Live and the Cyrenians.

To find out more, visit firststeprecovery.co.uk/about.