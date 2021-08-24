Alloa based Opening More Doors handed over £1500 on a recent visit to the Larbert cancer care centre.

The money was raised via a virtual treasure hunt, and will go towards a garden development that is planned for the centre next year.

Kit Gow from Opening More Doors said: “We are delighted to support Maggie's Forth Valley and the wonderful work which is done there, to help people affected by and coping with cancer.

D9nation to Maggie's Forth Valley: Cristina Pouso (centre) with , Kit Gow and Linda Aikman from the Opening More Doors charity.

“The centre is in a fantastic location and is housed in an incredible building. I am sure everyone who visits must leave with a lighter heart and much more hope.”

The donation was warmly welcomed by Maggie’s.

Cristina Pouso, centre fundraising manager says “It was so lovely to show both Kit and Linda around when they visited to make their generous donation.

“We can’t thank them enough and all the people who donated.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.