First of all, let me say thank you to everyone who donated to our 2022 Christmas Appeal, which raised more than £3800 for Falkirk’s families in need. It was humbling to see so many generous donations. Falkirk Council’s social work teams will be distributing vouchers to vulnerable families in the area in time for Christmas, families who may not have had any gifts or a nice meal otherwise.

This year has been challenging for many reasons, with many of us facing hardship because of the cost of living crisis.

Most of us will be looking forward to spending some time with our families, but we must also look out for those who are struggling at this time of year. Loneliness in particular is socially isolating, so we must do what we can to help those in that situation.

Provost Robert Bissett

We must not forget those who keep us safe, who work right through the festive period. I would like to offer my sincere thanks to emergency workers in the police, fire and health services, and the many Falkirk Council staff working to keep us safe and keep our society running.

And of course I must pay tribute to those serving in our armed forces, who stand ready to defend us every day, and spend so much time away from their own families at Christmas.

At this special time of year we must also remember those we lost in 2022 – among them, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose dedication to public service was truly commendable.

Lastly, I would like to end my first Christmas message as Provost on a positive note.

Despite the challenges we face, over the past year I have seen many instances of communities rallying round and helping each other and it is truly inspiring.

My thanks go out to everyone who makes a positive difference in the lives of others. It is clear to me that in times of need, our communities do come together – long may that continue.

