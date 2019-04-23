Provost invites all the Falkirk area’s reigning gala day queens out for a slap up dinner

Grangemouth Children's Day queen for 2018 Beth Rafferty could be one of Provost Buchanan's dinner guests
Grangemouth Children's Day queen for 2018 Beth Rafferty could be one of Provost Buchanan's dinner guests

Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan has extended an invitation to all the area’s current gala day queens to attend a dinner to mark the end of the year’s reign.

Provost Buchanan said: “We’re looking to take the queens and their guests out to dinner before the end of May when the new queens will be crowned. It’s just a nice way to acknowledge the end of their reign.”

If you are a current gala day queen you can get in touch with Falkirk Council member services on (01324) 506153 to register your place and get for more details on the event.