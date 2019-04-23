Provost invites all the Falkirk area’s reigning gala day queens out for a slap up dinner

Falkirk Provost Billy Buchanan has extended an invitation to all the area’s current gala day queens to attend a dinner to mark the end of the year’s reign.

Provost Buchanan said: “We’re looking to take the queens and their guests out to dinner before the end of May when the new queens will be crowned. It’s just a nice way to acknowledge the end of their reign.”

If you are a current gala day queen you can get in touch with Falkirk Council member services on (01324) 506153 to register your place and get for more details on the event.