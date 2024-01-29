Protesters to gather outside council meeting in Grangemouth to fight community centre closures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Falkirk Council are scheduled to meet on Wednesday morning in the Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road, Grangemouth – one of the premises which is recommended for closure – to discuss an undated report on the Strategic Property Review.

Protesters against the proposals took to Facebook to get support for a “peaceful protest” to take place at the education unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online post stated: “Several centres face imminent closure in the updated Strategic Property Review. Bringing forward timelines communities were told they had. Join us for a peaceful protest to make a stand while councillors vote on the fate of our centres.”

Protesters will gather outside Grangemouth Community Education Unit on Wednesday as members of Falkirk Council meet to discuss the future of community centres - the education unit itself - and other properties (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The protest is a response to updated recommendations in the report – one of which is calling for the immediate closure of Bo’ness Recreation Centre.

An independent survey undertaken as part of the property review has rated the condition of the leisure centre as “Category D (Bad)” and identifies urgent repair needs

with estimated costs exceeding £4 million.

In the report, council officials are putting forward that £3 million of funding should be invested in "community access to sport and leisure facilities at secondary schools” in the Falkirk Council area, including Bo’ness Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is suggested the additional funding could provide an extension to the school to accommodate new facilities to meet the local demand.

Councillors will be asked to note the 26 expressions of interest – 13 of which pertain to community halls – from members of the public to take on responsibility for the buildings.

Where there is a “high level of probability” to deliver a community asset transfer there will be a six month extension period beyond April 1 to allow this to be pursued.

For properties where there is no formal expression of interest for a community asset transfer there will be an immediate implementation of risk mitigation management