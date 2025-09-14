Protesters meet outside Falkirk asylum seeker hotel for a fourth time

Both sides gathered with flags and banners to air their views – shouting and chanting at each other – outside the former Cladhan Hotel which is currently being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

The group Save Our Future and Our Kids Future organised their anti immigration protest for a fourth time since August 16 on Saturday to express concerns from the community regarding safety.

Tensions have been running high following the sentencing of one former resident to nine years in jail for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Once again, members of Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All held a counter protest directly in front of the hotel in support of the asylum seekers.

The protesters were separated on opposite sides of the road by metal barriers and police officers.

