Protesters meet outside Falkirk asylum seeker hotel for a fourth time

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2025, 12:48 BST
For the third week in a row – and the fourth in the last month – pro and anti migration protesters met in Falkirk’s Kemper Avenue on Saturday morning.

Both sides gathered with flags and banners to air their views – shouting and chanting at each other – outside the former Cladhan Hotel which is currently being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers.

The group Save Our Future and Our Kids Future organised their anti immigration protest for a fourth time since August 16 on Saturday to express concerns from the community regarding safety.

Tensions have been running high following the sentencing of one former resident to nine years in jail for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Once again, members of Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All held a counter protest directly in front of the hotel in support of the asylum seekers.

The protesters were separated on opposite sides of the road by metal barriers and police officers.

Save Our Future & Our Kids Future organised another protest outside the former Cladhan Hotel on Saturday morning.

1. Cladhan protests

Save Our Future & Our Kids Future organised another protest outside the former Cladhan Hotel on Saturday morning.

Falkirk For All and Stand up to Racism Scotland held a counter protest supporting asylum seekers.

2. Cladhan protests

Falkirk For All and Stand up to Racism Scotland held a counter protest supporting asylum seekers.

This was the fourth protest outside the hotel, which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, in recent weeks.

3. Cladhan protests

This was the fourth protest outside the hotel, which is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, in recent weeks.

The demonstration has been organised by Save Our Future and Our Kids Future over concerns in the community about safety after one former Cladhan asylum seeker was jailed for raping a 15-year-old girl.

4. Cladhan protests

The demonstration has been organised by Save Our Future and Our Kids Future over concerns in the community about safety after one former Cladhan asylum seeker was jailed for raping a 15-year-old girl. Photo: Michael Gillen

