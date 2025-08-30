Protesters gather for two demonstrations in Falkirk amid concerns over asylum hotel

The group Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures organised their latest protest in Newmarket Street, outside the office of Euan Stainbank MP at noon on Saturday.

It comes two weeks after their initial protest outside the Cladhan Hotel. The building is being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers and, following the sentencing of one former resident to nine years in jail for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, public feelings have been running high.

On Thursday, organisers had suggested that the group gathering in Newmarket Street would march through the town centre to the former Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue. However, on Saturday morning the Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures group stated on their Facebook page that there would be no march between the two locations and instead it was too separate protests.

Hundreds gathered in Newmarket Street outside the Labour MP’s office to listen to speeches including one from the group’s organiser Connor Graham.

Meanwhile hundreds more gathered outside the Cladhan – and were met by around 200 counter protesters from campaign group Stand Up To Racism and the Scottish Trade Union Congress.

Counter protesters had been present at the previous demonstration outside the Cladhan a fortnight ago, and following the suggestion of a march, Stand Up To Racism and the Scottish Trade Union Congress called for “emergency mobilisation” to defend refugees at the hotel, as well as showing support for Falkirk anti-racists and trade unionists.

Both sides were separated behind barriers by police on opposite sides of the street with the road kept clear.

Ahead of Saturday’s events, Police Scotland said they had enough resources so the protest could pass off safely and “mitigate disruption” to the community.

