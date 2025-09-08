Protesters gather for third time outside Falkirk asylum seeker hotel

Protesters gathered outside the former Cladhan Hotel on Sunday, with both sides separated by barriers and police. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

Two sets of protesters spent another afternoon outside a former hotel housing asylum seekers in Falkirk on Sunday.

The latest demonstration organised by the group Save Our Future and Our Kids Future saw protesters gather on Sunday afternoon as they continue to voice their concerns over community safety as a result of the former Cladhan Hotel being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers and following the sentencing of one former resident to nine years in jail for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Hundreds could be found in Kemper Avenue airing their views on both sides as the anti-migrant protesters were met by counter protesters outside the hotel.

As in previous weeks members of campaign group Stand Up To Racism and Falkirk For All gathered outside the former hotel for their anti-racism protest.

Those who gathered were kept separate by police officers and metal barriers – containing them to different sides of the road.

This weekend’s protest was the third to be held by the Save Our Future and Our Kids Future group outside the hotel since August 16.

In a post on its Facebook page, the group said: “It’s vital we keep the pressure on week after week.

“We need big numbers to stand strong against the bussed-in left. This is our community, our streets, and our future and we can’t let them drown out Falkirk’s voice.”

The protest was organised by the group Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures with the counter protest by Stand Up To Racism Scotland and Falkirk For All.

The group has also said it will be holding another protest at the hotel on Saturday, September 13 at 10am, adding: “We will not stop until the hotels, the councils, and the government make real changes. Our voices will keep getting louder until they’re forced to listen.”