Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Protesters concrete themselves to the road outside Grangemouth oil terminal

A group of protesters have reportedly concreted themselves to a road in an effort to block traffic coming to and from an oil terminal.
By James Trimble
Published 25th Jul 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 08:43 BST

The six individuals – members of the This is Rigged environmental protest group – are currently “stuck” on Powdrake Road in Grangemouth outside the Ineos oil terminal, with four concreted to the surface and two more gluing themselves to the concreted members in an effort to delay their removal from the site by police for as long as possible.

Just last week This is Rigged members blocked the road at the same locations and on Sunday two members of the group scaled the Kelpies to highlight their cause – unveiling banners which read “No new oil” and “Fair transition now” – forcing Falkirk Council to close the Helix Park.

The protesters who scaled the 100ft icon were eventually brought down and arrested by police around 12 hours after beginning their climb.

