Protest over cost-cutting plans to change care provision at Falkirk area sheltered housing complex

Families and friends of residents in a sheltered housing complex are staging a protest this morning over plans to change the care provider.

Residents living in Tygetshaugh Court in Dunipace have been told that staff employed by Falkirk Council will no longer be providing round the clock care, instead it will be contracted out to an external provider.

But their relatives are worried there will no longer be staff on site from 7.30am to 10pm.

The decision was taken earlier this year by the Intergrated Joint Board (IJB) – the partnership between the council and NHS Forth Valley which looks after health and social care services – and is part of a cost-cutting move to plug a £20 million funding gap.

Tygetshaugh Court sheltered housing complex will have its care service moved to an external provider. Pic: Michael Gillen

The elderly and vulnerable residents had originally been told the move would save £150,000 but a recent letter from the IJB has said the saving will be £125,000.

Their concerned relatives are holding what they say will be a “peaceful protest” outside Falkirk Stadium where the council has some offices, from 10.30am today (Wednesday).

In a social media post inviting others to join them, they state: “We’re standing up for the residents of Tygetshaugh and saying no to cuts to their care at home services.

"This is a peaceful protest to show solidarity, compassion, and community strength. It’s about dignity, independence, and doing what’s right.

“Join us and show your support – everyone is welcome.

“Since the IJB will not come and speak to residents and families, the residents and families will go to them.”

The decision to move to an external care provider was taken at the IJB budget meeting earlier this year and followed a consultation process: but many have said this was “flawed”, including local councillor Anne Hannah who is on the board.

She said the consultation process had “fallen short” given the reaction from residents, their families and the public and suggested the digital process was not suitable when the majority of people they were dealing with were elderly and vulnerable.

A 30-day consultation process has concluded, according to a letter sent to tenants, and the changes are being implemented – although the IJB said this could take several months.

However, a letter being handed in by the relatives today is highly critical of much that is being proposed.

They highlight that relatives were not made aware of the public consultation to allow them to participate.

But their main issues are around several claims made in the IJB letter which they say are “inaccurate”.

These include stating that there is CCTV in and around the building which they say there is not; and claims that the new model continues “housing with care” which they say is a contradiction as “in reality, dedicated care is being withdrawn during most of the day”.

They also highlight the IJB claim that MECS care will be a suitable replacement for on site staff by saying: “This is not the case. We are aware of incidents where vulnerable residents have been left waiting after a fall, risking serious harm.”

Their letter adds: “These misrepresentations have significantly damaged trust and in the integrity of the decision making process.”

They urge the IJB to reconsider the decision in the interests of “safety, dignity and respect” for the Tygetshaugh residents.

Last month, a spokesperson for the IJB said: “Residents at Tygetshaugh will continue to receive their usual level of care following this change, which will see a different provider, or multiple providers, deliver care at the property.

“The property will remain Falkirk Council-owned and 24/7 monitoring and response support will continue to be provided by our Mobile Emergency Care Service. We are working with our Housing with Care staff and trade union colleagues to consider the options available in line with Falkirk Council’s redeployment and employment policies.”

While, Tygetshaugh was selected by the IJB for this change in care provision, three other facilities were also considered – Glenfuir Court, Camelon; Glenbrae Court, Falkirk; and Dorrator Court, Camelon – and there are concerns that these may also go down the same route in a bid to save money.