Protection and destruction: Falkirk job seekers offered training in security and demolition
In Falkirk, 7 per cent of 18 to 24 job seekers moved into work, while 4 per cent of those age 50 plus gained employment.
A DWP spokesperson for Forth Valley said: “Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams. This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.
“Our June recruitment event at Forth Valley College and the training programme we ran in collaboration with the National Training Demolition Group and Central Demolition all lead to great outcomes.
"We have a Sector Based Work Academy starting this month for security training. This will allow 12 individuals to be training in the certification required to work in this sector with interviews being put in place following the training.”
