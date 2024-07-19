Protection and destruction: Falkirk job seekers offered training in security and demolition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The DWP has been able to offer the area’s job seekers a chance to gain skills in a number of professions including the demolition trade and the security sector.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Falkirk, 7 per cent of 18 to 24 job seekers moved into work, while 4 per cent of those age 50 plus gained employment.

A DWP spokesperson for Forth Valley said: “Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams. This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our June recruitment event at Forth Valley College and the training programme we ran in collaboration with the National Training Demolition Group and Central Demolition all lead to great outcomes.

The DWP will be facilitating a new work academy to give job seekers skill in the security trade(Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"We have a Sector Based Work Academy starting this month for security training. This will allow 12 individuals to be training in the certification required to work in this sector with interviews being put in place following the training.”