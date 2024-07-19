Protection and destruction: Falkirk job seekers offered training in security and demolition

By James Trimble
Published 19th Jul 2024, 12:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The DWP has been able to offer the area’s job seekers a chance to gain skills in a number of professions including the demolition trade and the security sector.

In Falkirk, 7 per cent of 18 to 24 job seekers moved into work, while 4 per cent of those age 50 plus gained employment.

A DWP spokesperson for Forth Valley said: “Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams. This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our June recruitment event at Forth Valley College and the training programme we ran in collaboration with the National Training Demolition Group and Central Demolition all lead to great outcomes.

The DWP will be facilitating a new work academy to give job seekers skill in the security trade(Picture: John Devlin, National World)The DWP will be facilitating a new work academy to give job seekers skill in the security trade(Picture: John Devlin, National World)
The DWP will be facilitating a new work academy to give job seekers skill in the security trade(Picture: John Devlin, National World)

"We have a Sector Based Work Academy starting this month for security training. This will allow 12 individuals to be training in the certification required to work in this sector with interviews being put in place following the training.”

Related topics:FalkirkDWP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice