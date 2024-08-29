Proposal to build flats in Bo'ness hits a stumbling block at the planning stage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to build a block of flats in Bo’ness have suffered a setback.

Michal Sroka lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 22, which was subsequently validated on May 27, to construct six “flatted dwelling houses” on land to the north of 17 Kinacres Grove, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness.

The proposal had been scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers, however, the application was withdrawn on Wednesday, August 28.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The online planning documents contained drawings of the two-storey premises and a coal-mining risk assessment.