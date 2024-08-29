Proposal to build flats in Bo'ness hits a stumbling block at the planning stage
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans to build a block of flats in Bo’ness have suffered a setback.
Michal Sroka lodged an application with Falkirk Council on May 22, which was subsequently validated on May 27, to construct six “flatted dwelling houses” on land to the north of 17 Kinacres Grove, Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness.
The proposal had been scheduled to be dealt with by planning officers, however, the application was withdrawn on Wednesday, August 28.
The online planning documents contained drawings of the two-storey premises and a coal-mining risk assessment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.