Property firm pulls the plug on plans to alter historic Stenhousemuir building

By James Trimble
Published 15th Oct 2024, 12:23 BST
A property firm had been looking for listed building consent from the local authority to alter a historic premises once home to a kindergarten.

Lunar Star Properties lodged an application for listed building consent with Falkirk Council on July 29 – which was validated on September 7 – to make alterations to Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir.

However, the firm withdrew the application on Monday, October 14.

The property, built in 1895, has served as a teacher training, a business HQ and a kindergarten in the past.

Related topics:Falkirk Council

