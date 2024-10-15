Property firm pulls the plug on plans to alter historic Stenhousemuir building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A property firm had been looking for listed building consent from the local authority to alter a historic premises once home to a kindergarten.

Lunar Star Properties lodged an application for listed building consent with Falkirk Council on July 29 – which was validated on September 7 – to make alterations to Carrongrange House, Carrongrange Avenue, Stenhousemuir.

However, the firm withdrew the application on Monday, October 14.

The property, built in 1895, has served as a teacher training, a business HQ and a kindergarten in the past.