News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute

Project's £15,000 funding boost is music to the ears of refugees in the Falkirk area

Causeway Music Project in Falkirk is welcoming asylum seekers into the heart of the community with weekly music sessions and tutoring after receiving £15,494 from The National Lottery through Creative Scotland’s Open Fund.
By James Trimble
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:11 BST

Group and individual sessions are led by specialist music tutors and feature improvisation alongside a repertoire from participants’ home countries. The emphasis is on

mental health and wellbeing and offering meaningful activity for individuals living in stressful circumstances. The project also nourishes social interaction, support for

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

English language learning and interaction with members of the local community.

Falkirk's Causeway Music Project is welcoming asylum seekers into the heart of the community with weekly music sessionsFalkirk's Causeway Music Project is welcoming asylum seekers into the heart of the community with weekly music sessions
Falkirk's Causeway Music Project is welcoming asylum seekers into the heart of the community with weekly music sessions
Most Popular

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: “Music speaks a universal language that transcends borders and brings people together, soothing troubled

minds and building friendships. But every culture has its unique rhythms and sounds, its distinctive scales and instruments, and it’s within these differences that beauty

and imagination can be found.

“Creative Scotland is delighted, through National Lottery funds, to support a project that celebrates these differences by helping asylum seekers share the pride and

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

passion of their musical traditions with each other and with local communities in Scotland. This is where people can find refuge and safety, where different cultures

cross paths to create something positive, new and stronger in collaboration.”

A member of Causeway Music Project said: “This class has been a wonderful source of joy and learning for me and my friends. The impact goes beyond just learning

music.

"It has helped us expel boredom and overcome moments of depression. It has made a significant impact, and we are truly grateful.”

Related topics:FalkirkNational LotteryScotland