Project's £15,000 funding boost is music to the ears of refugees in the Falkirk area

Group and individual sessions are led by specialist music tutors and feature improvisation alongside a repertoire from participants’ home countries. The emphasis is on

mental health and wellbeing and offering meaningful activity for individuals living in stressful circumstances. The project also nourishes social interaction, support for

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

English language learning and interaction with members of the local community.

Falkirk's Causeway Music Project is welcoming asylum seekers into the heart of the community with weekly music sessions

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: “Music speaks a universal language that transcends borders and brings people together, soothing troubled

minds and building friendships. But every culture has its unique rhythms and sounds, its distinctive scales and instruments, and it’s within these differences that beauty

and imagination can be found.

“Creative Scotland is delighted, through National Lottery funds, to support a project that celebrates these differences by helping asylum seekers share the pride and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

passion of their musical traditions with each other and with local communities in Scotland. This is where people can find refuge and safety, where different cultures

cross paths to create something positive, new and stronger in collaboration.”

A member of Causeway Music Project said: “This class has been a wonderful source of joy and learning for me and my friends. The impact goes beyond just learning

music.