Project's £15,000 funding boost is music to the ears of refugees in the Falkirk area
Group and individual sessions are led by specialist music tutors and feature improvisation alongside a repertoire from participants’ home countries. The emphasis is on
mental health and wellbeing and offering meaningful activity for individuals living in stressful circumstances. The project also nourishes social interaction, support for
English language learning and interaction with members of the local community.
Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland, said: “Music speaks a universal language that transcends borders and brings people together, soothing troubled
minds and building friendships. But every culture has its unique rhythms and sounds, its distinctive scales and instruments, and it’s within these differences that beauty
and imagination can be found.
“Creative Scotland is delighted, through National Lottery funds, to support a project that celebrates these differences by helping asylum seekers share the pride and
passion of their musical traditions with each other and with local communities in Scotland. This is where people can find refuge and safety, where different cultures
cross paths to create something positive, new and stronger in collaboration.”
A member of Causeway Music Project said: “This class has been a wonderful source of joy and learning for me and my friends. The impact goes beyond just learning
music.
"It has helped us expel boredom and overcome moments of depression. It has made a significant impact, and we are truly grateful.”