Work started last week on the first phase of the project, which is being led by the volunteers’ group, Friends of Dollar Park.

Last year. the group successfully applied for Community Choices funding of £80,000, which they hoped would be enough to do the work. The original plan was to restore the actual dovecot and demolish the two outbuildings on either side, as it was assumed these were later additions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, more research revealed that the outbuildings and dovecot were all built in 1834 – three years after the mansion, Arnotdale, which was the home of Falkirk solicitor James Russell.

Work is underway on restoring the Dollar Park dovecot

As they are in a conservation area, and on the Buildings at Risk register, it was not possible to get planning permission for one part of the structure on its own. That left the Friends group with the problem of raising a further £58,822 to complete the work.

The dovecot is a Common Good asset, as it once belonged to the old burgh of Falkirk, so it was natural to apply to the fund for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pat Reid, of Friends of Dollar Park, said he was grateful to the Common Good Fund committee for agreeing to fund the full amount. He said: “I think for lots of people of a certain generation, it was very much a part of their childhood.”

The distinctive building and its white doves were a great attraction for generations of visitors but has become increasingly rundown over the years. The Friends of Dollar Park hope the work will make it an attractive feature for the park once again, adding to lots of other changes that have been made in recent years.

These include improvements to the play park, new tennis courts, the restoration of the walled garden and Arnotdale House, projects that have seen the group work in partnership with Falkirk Council, Falkirk Community Trust and Cyrenians.

The Friends were also instrumental in researching and fundraising to extend and refurbish the war memorial in the park and restoring the floral clock, with the support of Falkirk Rotary Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest funding means that the second phase of the work will be done by Falkirk Stonemasons.

Pat said: “They successfully bid for phase one so they are already onsite and it made sense for them to continue to do phase two. They are recognised as one of the leading stonemasons in Scotland and they are a local company so we will save money by having them remaining on-site.”

The revamp will include a landscaped sensory garden with seating in between the two outbuildings which sit either side of the dovecot itself.

Now that funding is secured and the work started, the Friends group is already looking forward to its next project. With the charity Cyrenians, they are hoping to bring music back to the bandstand in the walled garden and flowers back to the hanging baskets on the main road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad