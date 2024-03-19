Project Theatre founder's hard work and dedication to the arts recognised with award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jamie O’Rourke received the award from the network, formerly the Arts and Civic Council, recently for his work in theatre and the performing arts, particularly with young people from across the district.

Jamie started his journey into theatre and the performing arts when he was 13 and started after school drama classes. From there he joined the Young Portonians in Grangemouth.

It was as part of this local company where he was inspired by the late director Lillias Scougall who gave him the opportunity to sit in on auditions and get a flavour for directing. She also gave him useful avice and support for setting up a drama group of his own.

Jamie O'Rourke and youngsters from Project Theatre with his award from Falkirk Arts Network. Also pictured are Zoe Thomson, choreographer and stage manager, and Anne Rutland, volunteer coordinator. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

While in his final year at St Mungo’s High School Jamie wrote his first panto in aid of the school’s charity fundraising efforts, and although the production didn’t come to fruition in the end, it spurred him on and the following year, at the age of 18 whilst working part time in Tesco, he founded Project Theatre, originally under the name ORIO Theatre.

It was formed with the intention to provide classes and skills workshops to help prepare young people who may be too nervous, or not ready, to audition and offer something additional and different to the musical theatre and panto in the area.

Project Theatre has developed over the years, growing from its first public performance in 2010 at the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness. In 2012 the company performed its first full scale stage musical, The Wizard of Oz, at Falkirk Town Hall under Jamie’s direction.

As Artistic Director, Jamie has since directed 12 shows at Falkirk Town Hall with Project Theatre and two shows at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Over the last 15 years with Project Theatre, Jamie has overseen thousands of hours of classes, workshops and rehearsals, and thousands of young people have passed through the doors, some of whom have gone onto successful careers in the performing arts and many of whom still keep in touch. Some now work with Project Theatre as staff and volunteers.

He is now also director of Children’s Theatre Bo’ness, working with even more young people from across the local area in the performing arts.

The award is not Jamie’s first from Falkirk Arts Network having previously been awarded the Young Personality of the Year award in 2013 for his work with young people.

Jamie has always been passionate about voluntary arts and supporting the local arts scene, having been a trustee and member of FAN as well as taking on the roles of secretary and Tryst Co-ordinator for the 2020 online festival, which was the first of its kind during the Covid pandemic.