Procurator Fiscal looks to install air conditioning in Camelon office

The justice system can be a real pressure cooker at the best of times and now the Procurator Fiscal is applying for something to help staff stay cool.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:36 am
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 16 – which was validated on Tuesday – to install two air conditioning units in the property at Mansionhous Road, Camelon.

According to the planning documents the R2 Series VRF Standard is a simultaneous heating and cooling unit with a heat recovery system.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council