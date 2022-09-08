Procurator Fiscal looks to install air conditioning in Camelon office
The justice system can be a real pressure cooker at the best of times and now the Procurator Fiscal is applying for something to help staff stay cool.
By James Trimble
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:36 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 9:36 am
The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 16 – which was validated on Tuesday – to install two air conditioning units in the property at Mansionhous Road, Camelon.
According to the planning documents the R2 Series VRF Standard is a simultaneous heating and cooling unit with a heat recovery system.