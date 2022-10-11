Proclaimer daughter performs live at Falkirk's BTW

Edinburgh folk musician Roseanne Reid will be part of the Scotland on Tour line-up performing at the venue on Friday, October 14.

th October 2022.

Roseanne, who started playing guitar at age 12, said: “I’m excited to be performing in Falkirk as part of Scotland on Tour, it’s a real boost for the Scottish music industry

Roseanne Reid will be performing at BTW

after a tough couple of years and it’s great to be back performing live again.”

Influenced by folk legends like Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary, Roseanne’s debut album was produced by Teddy Thompson, and features special guest appearances including Americana legend Steve Earle.

David Ure, director of gig promoter Fusion Event Group, said: “It’s brilliant to be able to support the Scotland on Tour initiative, and bring artists to our area that quite often just head to the big cities when they are out touring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a great opportunity for people to see these artists, especially the hugely talented Roseanne Reid, right on their doorstep. She brings a sound of Americana acoustic

which is highly sought after, claiming a high profile number of support slots throughout 2022.

"She is a special talent that is definitely worth seeing.”

Scotland on Tour is taking place over a period of 12 months between April 2022 and 2023 and will see more than 120 artists perform at more than 100 venues across

Advertisement Hide Ad

the country as part of the initiative.

The project, which has been created and managed by Active Events, was made possible by £750,000 of Scottish Government backing and focuses on increasing the number of opportunities to showcase and enjoy live music, while bringing exciting acts to the doorstep of city, towns, villages and rural communities.

The year-long Scotland on Tour bill includes both emerging and established artists with genre-spanning acts appearing across the breadth and width of the country, with rock, pop, jazz, classical, folk, trad and acoustic genres all being showcased.