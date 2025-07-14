Prize draws and family friendly fun as Iconic Bricks Dino Trail launches in Falkirk

A number of unusual creatures have taken up temporary residence around Falkirk.

Brick-built dinosaur models can be found in businesses, public venues and community green spaces primarily in the town centre area following the launch of the Iconic Bricks Dino Trail at the weekend.

A free family-friendly trail has been created with the Jurassic creatures aiming to capture the imagination of children and adults throughout the school summer holidays.

The dinosaur trail has been brought to town by Falkirk Delivers in partnership with Falkirk Council’s Active Travel Team and it runs until Sunday, August 10.

These young dinosaur hunters found a brick-built Deinonychus on Saturday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The young dino hunters in Michael Gillen’s photographs were among the first to start the trail during its launch on Saturday.

There’s plenty to explore with a whole range of dinosaur species to find including a triceratops, brachiosaurus, baby dino, a dino skull and eggs.

Dinosaurs can be found around the town centre as well as at the Sensory Centre Garden in Camelon and the Walled Garden in Dollar Park. Maps of their locations are available to collect from the Howgate Centre, participating locations and online at www.falkirkdelivers.com.

And as well as exploring and visiting some local businesses along the way, there’s also a chance for participants to win some top prizes.

The Iconic Bricks Dino Trail is running around the town centre and other areas in Falkirk from July 12 until August 10, 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

All those who complete the trail and post their finished map into the giant dino egg in the Howgate Centre will be entered into a prize draw to win one of two £150 District Towns Gift Cards.

There’s also a special raffle taking place with one lucky winner receiving a brick-built baby T-Rex figure, just like the one featured in the trail – worth over £1000.

To be in with a chance of winning that prize, raffle tickets can be purchased from Falkirk Delivers for £1 per strip (cash only). The winner will be announced on August 15.

But that’s not all, there will also be free brick build sessions running in the Howgate Centre from 11am to 4pm on Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. These drop-in sessions will be hosted by Bricks McGee and are free. For more information visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.