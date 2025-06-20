Princess Royal's visit to Strathcarron Hospice in 16 pictures

The Princess Royal made a welcome return visit to the hospice where she met staff, patients, volunteers and others associated with Strathcarron.
Known as the official visitor at the Denny facility, The Princess Royal has visited Strathcarron 38 times since it opened 44 years ago.
Her arrival is always eagerly awaited by all connected with the hospice.
The Princess Royal met with CEO of the hospice Mags McCarthy, Stirling and Falkirk Lord Lieutenant Colonel Charles Wallace, Deputy Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk and trustee of Strathcarron Hospice Mrs Baljit Dhillon, Falkirk Council Provost Robert Bissett, Police Scotland Local Police Commander of Forth Valley Division Superintendent Roddy Irvine and chair of the Hospice Council of Management Chris Rodger.
Her Royal Highness then toured the hospice spending time chatting with staff, volunteers, supporters and patients on the ward.
During the visit The Princess Royal spoke with the hospice Specialist Lymphoedema team about their wide ranging work and also to someone who has recently benefitted from this life changing service.
She also met with volunteers Bill & Jane Conway; Lynn Hunter; Phyllis Hall; Ronnie Bergen - can collector; as well as fundraising supporters: Joanna McCulloch and Andrew Baxter; Molly Parsons and Fiona Downs of Strathcarron Singers; Tony Harris of Wellsfield Fishery; and Colin Thomson and Rhea Fairclough of XPS Pension Firm, Stirling. Hospice CEO Mags McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal for her annual visit. There has been a great buzz about the place as we eagerly anticipated her arrival and we are very grateful for the time she devotes to staff, volunteers, supporters, patients and families. “The Princess Royal met individual patients in our Inpatient Unit in private and each patient will receive a photograph of their meeting with her. We know that these become cherished family mementos of a lovely day. “We are grateful for the devotion Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal has shown the Hospice over the years. It has been much appreciated.”