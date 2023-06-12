News you can trust since 1845
Primary school pupils limbering up for Boness Fair's first ever schools rugby tournament

Bo’ness Rugby Football Club (BRFC) will be playing host to the first ever Schools Rugby Fair Cup for this month’s Bo’ness Fair.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:39 BST

A schools football cup has been associated with the fair for a number of years but this is a first for rugby.

A BRFC spokesperson said: “We have been running free rugby sessions for all P7 children in Bo’ness and have invited them to play in our tournament.”

Matches will take place on the pitches of Bo’ness Academy from 4pm and 6pm on Monday, June 19.

The first ever Schools Rugby Fair Cup will take place in Bo'nessThe first ever Schools Rugby Fair Cup will take place in Bo'ness
