News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The event saw pupils from all of Larbert High School's cluster primaries take part. Picture: Scott Louden.

Primary school pupils help Larbert High plant more than 400 trees

Primary seven pupils from Larbert High School’s cluster primaries came together recently to plant more than 400 trees at the Stirling Road playing fields.

By Fiona Dobie
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 4:36pm

The tree planting day was organised by S6 pupil Erin Henderson to help aid the transition of primary seven pupils to high school.

Four representatives took part from Airth, Carron, Larbert Village, Ladeside, Kinnaird and Stenhousemuir primary schools.

Erin explained: “The goal of the event was to allow the primary sevens to work alongside current Larbert High pupils to create a legacy, fostering a sense of ownership over their local environment.

"The day went swimmingly, unfortunately the weather was against us, but despite the heavy rain spirits remained high and the pupils and local councillors had a fab time helping to plant 420 trees."

The trees were a mix of wildlife and year round colour from the Woodlands Trust as part of their free trees for schools and communities scheme.

1. Stirling Road tree planting

A total of 420 trees were planted at the Stirling Road playing fields.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. Stirling Road tree planting

The trees were a mix of wildlife and all year colour from the Woodland Trust.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. Stirling Road tree planting

Primary 7 pupils worked with current Larbert High pupils on the day.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. Stirling Road tree planting

The wet weather didn't dampen everyone's spirits.

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3