Primary school pupils help Larbert High plant more than 400 trees
Primary seven pupils from Larbert High School’s cluster primaries came together recently to plant more than 400 trees at the Stirling Road playing fields.
The tree planting day was organised by S6 pupil Erin Henderson to help aid the transition of primary seven pupils to high school.
Four representatives took part from Airth, Carron, Larbert Village, Ladeside, Kinnaird and Stenhousemuir primary schools.
Erin explained: “The goal of the event was to allow the primary sevens to work alongside current Larbert High pupils to create a legacy, fostering a sense of ownership over their local environment.
"The day went swimmingly, unfortunately the weather was against us, but despite the heavy rain spirits remained high and the pupils and local councillors had a fab time helping to plant 420 trees."
The trees were a mix of wildlife and year round colour from the Woodlands Trust as part of their free trees for schools and communities scheme.