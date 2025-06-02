President's Badges and celebrations for members of 3rd Falkirk Boys' Brigade

There were celebrations for members of 3rd Falkirk Boys’ Brigade Company recently as they marked the end of another successful session with their annual awards evening.

All sections joined together for the event at Falkirk High School when those gathered watched a video of highlights from over the year before everyone was presented with their badges and awards.

Highlights on the night included the presentation of nine President’s Badges – the second highest award in the BB – and a long service award to Raymond Tough following an incredible 40 plus years of service as a leader with 1st Falkirk and then 3rd Falkirk since 2013.

They also celebrated winning the Company Section Battalion Efficiency Trophy for the first time since the old 3rd Falkirk won in 1926/27.

The Anchors, Juniors, Company and Seniors of 3rd Falkirk Boys' Brigade all came together for the celebrations at the end of the session 2024/25. (Pic: contributed)

There were also individual awards for members: The Anchor Shield – Cole and Evan Toner; Sir William Alexander Smith Shield – Benjamin Freeman and Jason Abah; JP Fish Shield – Louie Anderson; Peoples Church Shield – Cameron Thorley and McNab Shield – Ryan Buchanan.

Captain Russell Croal said: “It was a great night of celebration. It is always wonderful to see the smiling faces of our members as they make their way up to the stage. Well done to all our young people for their efforts over the last year."Planning is now underway for the new session starting in August, please get in touch via www.3rdfalkirkbb.co.uk if you have a son who would be interested in joining the adventure.”