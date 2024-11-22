Prescription to party: Falkirk Community Hospital pharmacy team wins prestigious national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NHS Forth Valley’s Community Hospital Pharmacy Team has won the prestigious Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year title at the 2024 Scottish Healthcare Awards.

The team, Hollie Houghton, Pauline Morrison, Cheryl More, Leanne Ross, Tracey Main, Callum Watson, Caroline Hudson and Kirstin Cassells, won the glittering prize at last night’s black tie dinner and awards ceremony at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza hotel.

They were shortlisted for helping to improve and enhance pharmaceutical care, leading to positive outcomes for local patients, reduced costs and greater collaboration with pharmacy colleagues from other hospitals.

Clare Colligan, NHS Forth Valley associate director of pharmacy for primary and community care services, said: “I am thrilled that the hard work and commitment the Pharmacy Team shows every day to patients within the community hospitals has been recognised.

Falkirk Community Hospital pharmacy team celebrate winning the prestigious Hospital Pharmacy Team of the Year award (Picture: Submitted)

“They are passionate about ensuring the patients are not on medicines which they no longer benefit from, or are causing adverse effects, through a ‘what matters to me’ approach, which includes patients in the decision making process.

“I am so proud of all they have achieved by utilising the small resource they have and working innovatively to maximise the benefits to patients. “

Laura Byrne, NHS Forth Valley director of pharmacy, added: “This massive achievement demonstrates the hard work, commitment and difference that the team make every day.

"I’d also like to mention the FV Acute Pharmacy team who were also finalists, who did not win this year. The fact that we had two hospital pharmacy teams from Forth Valley in the Scottish Healthcare Awards is amazing.

“Both teams are winners in my eyes. Well done to everyone involved.”