Prepare to be bowled over by Camelon Tenpin’s striking refurbishment

Camelon’s Tenpin Bowling centre is in the final stages of a £1 million refurbishment programme and the new look alleys are set to open next week.

The investment at the long standing Redbrae Road facility has seen improvements to 18 bowling lanes, the introduction of new screens above the lanes to keep scores, a ton of new bowling balls and a faster system for resetting the pins to enhance the bowling experience.

The look of the venue has changed as well with the entire premises redecorated and re-carpeted, with new tables and seating around the centre to providing customers with a more comfortable, modern feel.

There will also be an improved selection of food and drinks available from a new menu in the refurbished bar area.

Eight new pool tables, new table tennis tables and the latest arcade games have also been installed in the extended amusement section of the centre.

Centre manager Lynsey Angus said; “We are delighted to able to offer families and groups of friends an enhanced experience at Tenpin and we would like to thank everyone for their patience during the refurbishment work.

“The centre has been brought right up to date and we now have the latest technology to operate our bowling lanes along with a modern, new look. The entire centre feels fresh and just like new.”

The Tenpin bowling alley is open 11am to midnight Mondays to Thursdays and Sundays and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.