Praise for Stenhousemuir leaders who help Scouts strike Gold

Stenhousemuir boy Luke Ryce (14) is ending the term on a high note, after winning the hard-to-achieve Chief Scout Gold Award,

The rare distinction comes after a huge amount of badge work with Stenhousemuir’s 89th Scout group.

Luke would have shown off his award at this rain-soaked fun day - but the waterproof seemed a good idea

It’s an honour the 89th hasn’t seen for some years, but according to Luke’s proud gran speaks volumes about the level of commitment shown by the group’s leaders towards the Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

Luke, a pupil at Larbert High, has amassed a formidable collection of badges through his efforts, and the Chief Scout Gold Award is his crowning achievement.

However Irene says it’s not all about the badges.

She said: “The leaders support so many children to learn life skills through activities, gaining not only badges but also new friends along the way.

“Thanks to this strong leadership my grandson achieved his bronze in the Beavers, Silver in Cubs - and Gold in the Scouts.

She puts particular store on the way Scouts get involved with the local community - particularly in time of need, as in the winter of 2017 when Falkirk was gridlocked by snow and volunteers were urgently needed to clear roads and pathways.

To gain the Chief Scout Gold Award scouts have to complete six activity or staged activity badge courses, and complete nine challenge awards with themes including skills, expedition, team leader and outdoors challenge.