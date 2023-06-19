Praise for Carron care home staff trio with 74 years service
Celebrations took place recently at Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron when managing director Graeme Hendry made a presentation to all three.
Receiving a monetary gift and flowers were care home manager Tracy Gallacher and care assistant Caroline Baillie, who both have 24 years service, and domestic Fiona Baikie, who has 26 years service.
Congratulating them, Mr Hendry thanked them for their “exceptional work and their invaluable presence” within the care home community.
All three were praised for their “unwavering commitment and compassion in their roles, ensuring the well-being and happiness of all the residents at every step”. Their years of professional service and dedication were also commended and it was highlighted how their efforts have had a profound impact on the lives of all those under their care” in Carrondale.