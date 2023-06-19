News you can trust since 1845
Praise for Carron care home staff trio with 74 years service

A trio of care home workers were thanked after they notched up 74 years of service between them.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:10 BST

Celebrations took place recently at Carrondale Care Home in Beaumont Drive, Carron when managing director Graeme Hendry made a presentation to all three.

Receiving a monetary gift and flowers were care home manager Tracy Gallacher and care assistant Caroline Baillie, who both have 24 years service, and domestic Fiona Baikie, who has 26 years service.

Congratulating them, Mr Hendry thanked them for their “exceptional work and their invaluable presence” within the care home community.

Carrondale Care Home long service awards to Tracy Gallacher, Caroline Bailie and Fiona Baikie with managing director Graeme Hendry making the presentations. Pic: SubmittedCarrondale Care Home long service awards to Tracy Gallacher, Caroline Bailie and Fiona Baikie with managing director Graeme Hendry making the presentations. Pic: Submitted
All three were praised for their “unwavering commitment and compassion in their roles, ensuring the well-being and happiness of all the residents at every step”. Their years of professional service and dedication were also commended and it was highlighted how their efforts have had a profound impact on the lives of all those under their care” in Carrondale.