Power cut hits homes and businesses across Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents and businesses have been hit by a power cut in the Falkirk town centre and Bantaskine area this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SP Energy Networks has confirmed the outage and said they hope to have the system restored as soon as possibly.

A spokesperson said: “There is a power cut affecting the FK1 postcode area of Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and safely as possible.

“We expect the power to be restored by 4.06pm.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”