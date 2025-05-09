Power cut hits homes and businesses across Falkirk
Residents and businesses have been hit by a power cut in the Falkirk town centre and Bantaskine area this afternoon.
SP Energy Networks has confirmed the outage and said they hope to have the system restored as soon as possibly.
A spokesperson said: “There is a power cut affecting the FK1 postcode area of Falkirk.
"Our control centre will attempt to restore your electricity supply remotely, and we will also send our next available engineers to the area to find and fix the fault as quickly and safely as possible.
“We expect the power to be restored by 4.06pm.
"We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
