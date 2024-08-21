Post Office finally rubber stamp date for Grangemouth branch's big move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grangemouth Post Office’s long awaited move to a new location has now been finalised and an opening date announced.

The current branch at 3 York Lane will closed for good at 3pm on Friday, October 25 and the new branch, in the former Cashino premises at 1 La Porte Precinct will open its doors – with a new postmaster in charge – at 1pm on Monday, October 28.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “1 La Porte Precinct is currently empty and will undergo a full refurbishment to incorporate a convenience store within Grangemouth Post Office.

“The current branch at 3 York Lane has been operated on our behalf by a temporary postmaster. While this arrangement has enabled us to maintain access to Post Office services in the area, we have been looking for a permanent solution.

The York Square branch will be closing for good at the end of October (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"There will be 43 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers, which is an extra 13 hours of service per week, including Saturday morning and later closing.

"Currently there is a step to the entrance of the new premises, however, works will be carried out by the new postmaster to improve access by removing the step and installing an internal ramp with a handrail subject to planning permission.”

The new Grangemouth Post Office will feature three serving positions – two screened and one open plan – and the opening hours will be 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 1pm on Saturday.

Earlier in the year it had looked like the branch would be moving to the vacant premises – also in La Porte Precinct – which had been home to Farmfoods.