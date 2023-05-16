Port of Grangemouth bosses commit to carbon neutral and net zero targets

The company, Scotland’s biggest port operator, also outlined an interim target of achieving carbon neutral emissions by 2032, while creating an infrastructure platform

to help accelerate the UK’s path to a decarbonised economy.

To achieve this across the group’s eight ports, the team is overhauling and electrifying equipment and machinery, switching to low carbon fuels, increasing on-site

Forth Ports chief executive Charles Hammond

renewable energy generation and promoting low carbon delivery alternatives such as rail and barge.

This is complemented by very significant investment in new port infrastructure to support the offshore wind revolution taking place in the North Sea.

All new warehouses will have solar roof panels installed as standard – such as the recently built 100,000 square foot facility at the Port of Grangemouth freight hub.

This project is already satisfying a meaningful proportion of the port’s power needs and a programme rolling out new LED lighting is under way to further reduce power

use across all port estates.

Forth Ports’ mobile equipment and marine fleet will be blending and utilising alternative fuels – initially this will involve the widespread use of sustainably sourced

hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) and, as technology develops, other methods of low emission propulsion.

The group is focused on delivering low carbon logistics and large-scale port infrastructure to support green energy generation and has overhauled its rail offering by

investing heavily in four of its rail terminals, including Grangemouth, alongside progressing the reinstatement of a rail connection to Rosyth as part of the Forth Green

Freeport initiative.

Forth Ports is also working with its supply chain to drive down the group’s emissions, which mainly stem from the use of steel and aggregate when constructing

infrastructure or purchasing mobile port equipment and marine vessels.

The business is now proactively engaging with suppliers to find fit-for-purpose, low carbon emission alternatives.

Charles Hammond OBE, Forth Ports chief executive, said: “I am pleased to lay out our plans for our operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 and to achieve Net Zero

by 2042.

"We have already achieved a great deal in reducing our day-to-day emissions and enabling our customers to do the same. Our roadmap will aid the UK’s transition to a decarbonised economy.

“Large-scale market-ready port infrastructure is essential for the deployment of offshore wind. We have made significant progress in supporting the offshore wind sector

through our initial £150 million investment programme – a key plank to enable the transition to Net Zero – with plans to invest significantly more as this market

develops, including the infrastructure required for floating offshore wind as installations go into ever deeper seas.

“A greener future can only be achieved through collaboration. We are a supporter and champion of the UK and Scottish Governments’ clean maritime, net zero and