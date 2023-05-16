Port of Grangemouth bosses commit to carbon neutral and net zero targets
Port of Grangemouth operator Forth Ports has pledged to take action to achieve a Net Zero carbon output by 2042.
The company, Scotland’s biggest port operator, also outlined an interim target of achieving carbon neutral emissions by 2032, while creating an infrastructure platform
to help accelerate the UK’s path to a decarbonised economy.
To achieve this across the group’s eight ports, the team is overhauling and electrifying equipment and machinery, switching to low carbon fuels, increasing on-site
renewable energy generation and promoting low carbon delivery alternatives such as rail and barge.
This is complemented by very significant investment in new port infrastructure to support the offshore wind revolution taking place in the North Sea.
All new warehouses will have solar roof panels installed as standard – such as the recently built 100,000 square foot facility at the Port of Grangemouth freight hub.
This project is already satisfying a meaningful proportion of the port’s power needs and a programme rolling out new LED lighting is under way to further reduce power
use across all port estates.
Forth Ports’ mobile equipment and marine fleet will be blending and utilising alternative fuels – initially this will involve the widespread use of sustainably sourced
hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) and, as technology develops, other methods of low emission propulsion.
The group is focused on delivering low carbon logistics and large-scale port infrastructure to support green energy generation and has overhauled its rail offering by
investing heavily in four of its rail terminals, including Grangemouth, alongside progressing the reinstatement of a rail connection to Rosyth as part of the Forth Green
Freeport initiative.
Forth Ports is also working with its supply chain to drive down the group’s emissions, which mainly stem from the use of steel and aggregate when constructing
infrastructure or purchasing mobile port equipment and marine vessels.
The business is now proactively engaging with suppliers to find fit-for-purpose, low carbon emission alternatives.
Charles Hammond OBE, Forth Ports chief executive, said: “I am pleased to lay out our plans for our operations to be carbon neutral by 2032 and to achieve Net Zero
by 2042.
"We have already achieved a great deal in reducing our day-to-day emissions and enabling our customers to do the same. Our roadmap will aid the UK’s transition to a decarbonised economy.
“Large-scale market-ready port infrastructure is essential for the deployment of offshore wind. We have made significant progress in supporting the offshore wind sector
through our initial £150 million investment programme – a key plank to enable the transition to Net Zero – with plans to invest significantly more as this market
develops, including the infrastructure required for floating offshore wind as installations go into ever deeper seas.
“A greener future can only be achieved through collaboration. We are a supporter and champion of the UK and Scottish Governments’ clean maritime, net zero and
green energy strategies and we continue to collaborate with our peers, customers and suppliers to deliver innovative and sustainable solutions as we transition to a Net Zero economy.”