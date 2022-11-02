Masala Ram’s, in Union Street, Bainsford, took home the regional award – for Stirlingshire – at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2022 ceremony in the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh on Tuesday night.

The restaurant also captured the regional title in 2021 and 2019.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), the awards are now in their sixth year and recognise Scotland’s best loved Asian dining establishments across the country being named as national and regional winners.

Masala Ram's enjoyed success at this year's Asian Restaurant Awards

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We warmly congratulate the winners of the sixth annual Asian Restaurant Awards. They are acknowledged as being among the very

best dining establishments across Scotland and are all great ambassadors for the Asian food sector.

“Asian restaurants contribute £5 billion to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK. They are also a key feature of Scotland’s food and cultural landscape.

"We are delighted to celebrate their success and we will continue to support these important businesses, especially during these challenging times with the sector facing rising costs and staff shortages.”

Over 60 establishments were in the running for an award at the finals with the shortlist determined by over 10,000 votes from members of the public. The shortlisted establishments were all visited by a panel of judges from the Asian Catering Federation, who determined the winners for seven national and nine regional award categories.