Popular coffee shop has plans brewing for new outlet in Falkirk's Callendar Park
Jordan Kayes, who lodged the application with Falkirk Council on Monday, February 12, is looking for permission to make a number of alterations to the kiosk and the proposals are listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than April 11.
The online plans show the proposed new logo on the kiosk as Lily & Rose – which already operates a catering unit near the children’s play area – stating the “new fascia signage” will be applied in a font to “font to match existing Lily & Rose branding”.
The current Lily & Rose outlet offers coffee, hot food, cakes and ice cream and the proposed new look kiosk will have a new menu stand which matches the Lily & Rose branding.