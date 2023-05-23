Popular Bo'ness pub wins CAMRA's Forth Valley Pub of the Year
The Corbie Inn was chosen by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as its Forth Valley Pub of the Year 2023.
The pub, located in the town’s Corbiehall, fought off competition from four other pubs around the region to secure the title this year.
The other pubs to be judged by CAMRA members on their secret visits were the Black Bull, Gartmore; Mansfield Arms, Sauchie; Bobbing John, Alloa and the Portcullis Hotel, Stirling.
But it was The Corbie Inn that took the top spot.
Wendy Ross, secretary of Forth Valley CAMRA, said: “The pub was chosen as our Pub Of The Year, based on its excellent quality and choice of real ale. Its friendly and knowledgeable staff as well as a strong sense of community, excellent facilities and commitment to real ale, made it this year’s winner.”
The Corbie Inn has now moved into the next stage of the annual competition – Pub of the Year in Scotland and Northern Ireland. If it was to be successful in that contest, it would make it through to the national Pub of the Year contest.
In a post on Facebook, The Corbie Inn said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Forth Valley CAMRA’s Pub of the Year. We would like to thank them, our customers and of course our staff for making this possible.”
Members of the local CAMRA branch visited the winning pub recently to congratulate them on their win. Stuart Batchelor, chairman of the branch, presented the pub of the year certificate to Corbie Inn owner Gail Fairholm. Michelle Thomson, MSP for Falkirk East, joined them for the occasion having tabled a motion to the Scottish Parliament congratulating The Corbie Inn staff on their success.