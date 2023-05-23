The Corbie Inn was chosen by the Forth Valley branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) as its Forth Valley Pub of the Year 2023.

The pub, located in the town’s Corbiehall, fought off competition from four other pubs around the region to secure the title this year.

The other pubs to be judged by CAMRA members on their secret visits were the Black Bull, Gartmore; Mansfield Arms, Sauchie; Bobbing John, Alloa and the Portcullis Hotel, Stirling.

Corbie owner Gail Fairholm accepts the Forth Valley CAMRA Pub of the Year certificate from (centre left) CAMRA branch chair Stuart Batchelor. Michelle Thomson MSP was also in attendance for the presentation. (Picture: Alan Murray)

But it was The Corbie Inn that took the top spot.

Wendy Ross, secretary of Forth Valley CAMRA, said: “The pub was chosen as our Pub Of The Year, based on its excellent quality and choice of real ale. Its friendly and knowledgeable staff as well as a strong sense of community, excellent facilities and commitment to real ale, made it this year’s winner.”

The Corbie Inn has now moved into the next stage of the annual competition – Pub of the Year in Scotland and Northern Ireland. If it was to be successful in that contest, it would make it through to the national Pub of the Year contest.

In a post on Facebook, The Corbie Inn said: “We are delighted to have been awarded Forth Valley CAMRA’s Pub of the Year. We would like to thank them, our customers and of course our staff for making this possible.”