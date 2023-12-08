A young girl from Linlithgow living with Crohn’s disease had the honour of turning on the Christmas lights at the Edinburgh hospital where she is treated.

Poppy Porteous (11) first became unwell at just seven years old when she found she could not eat and was always exhausted. She has since been a regular visitor to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People, receiving monthly infusions to keep her condition under control.

Alongside her proud grandmother, family, friends and her favourite players from Hearts FC, Poppy pressed the big red button to light up the 20ft tree and surrounding area of the hospital which has cared for her over the past four years.

Poppy said: “When I first got ill, I lost a third of my bodyweight and you could see my bones through my skin. My tummy was sore all the time and my family was really scared as no one seemed to know what was going on.

Eleven-year-old Poppy Porteous from Linlithgow was invited to turn on the Christmas lights with players from Hearts.

“I could barely get out of bed and felt helpless and overwhelmed. I had never heard of Crohn’s before I got diagnosed and didn’t know what it was. The doctors said there was no cure and I would have it for the rest of my life.

“I have to come to hospital all the time, even at Christmas. I take medication every day, I have lots of infusions of really strong medicine and lots of appointments. Sometimes, Christmas can feel like just another day.”

Poppy and her family will always be grateful for the incredible care they have received from the NHS Lothian teams at the RHCYP, as well as from Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity.

The family is supporting the charity’s Christmas appeal, which asks supporters to help bring magic to seriously ill children in hospital this December.

Poppy has shown resilience in coping with her condition.

Poppy added: “I know the hospital helps me, though I do feel sad when I have to miss stuff with my friends, especially at Christmas. I wish I could go to parties and pantos and sing in the choir.

“But I’m learning to cope and there are lots of people at the hospital who help make me feel better. Every time I have to get another infusion and be hooked up to a drip for hours, all the doctors and nurses and the ECHC team make sure I’m ok. They understand how hard things can be.

“I was so excited to be chosen to switch on the hospital Christmas lights with the Hearts players. Even though there’s no cure for my Crohn’s, coming here and doing fun things makes it less scary and helps me to feel less alone.”

The Light Switch On is just one of many activities the hospital and ECHC has planned to make Christmas as magical as possible.

Pippa Johnston, ECHC deputy CEO, said: “We’d like to say an enormous thank you to Poppy, her family and the players from Hearts for helping to make the hospital’s Christmas light switch on so memorable.

“Poppy is an inspiration and has shown so much strength and resilience in coping with her condition at such a young age.”

Pippa is also appealing to readers to support the Christmas campaign.

She said: “Every year, in partnership with our friends at NHS Lothian, ECHC works hard to make time spent in hospital a little bit brighter through our daily fun activities, family support service and hardship fund.

“This becomes even more vital at Christmas but we rely solely on donations. Though we can’t stop their pain, we can deliver happiness. We are asking readers to make Christmas extra special for children in hospital this year.”