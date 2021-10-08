Popcorn and night of film critiques for Forth Valley College students at festival

The course is run by award winning film-maker and college employee, Katie White, who with her valuable links with the festival organisers arranged for the short movies to be shown at the college during her course.

It also provided students with an essential film watching guide – including the all important popcorn!

The screenwriting class at their movie night.

The festival praised Katie and her students on social media for their ingenuity, support and keenness to learn about the craft of screenwriting.

Katie, who has had one of her short films nominated for a BAFTA, said: “Part of the course involves being able to competently break down and critique other people’s stories on film, which will help the scriptwriting students with their own work, and gives them an insight into their Scottish film making peers.

"The feedback I have had from the students was that this was a very worthwhile exercise and will help them as they progress in their scriptwriting course.”

The two month, one evening a week course at the Falkirk campus is for beginners and gives an introduction to characterisation, scriptwriting and filmmaking, using examples of short films produced by Scottish Indy filmmakers.

No previous experience is required but participants will be encouraged to form story ideas of their own, and given the option of continuing this work independently.

For more information, please visit: https://www.forthvalley.ac.uk/courses/creative-industries-and-media/script-writing-for-beginners-evening.

