Pop-up cafe in Falkirk raises £1000 for charity supporting earthquake hit communities

The cafe, which was held on March 16, was free with visitors enjoying a range of home baking provided by volunteers. Those attending were invited to make a donation to the UNICEF Earthquake Appeal for Syria and Turkey following the devastating disasters earlier this year.

The cafe raised £1000 for the cause.

The Almond Tree, which is owned by Struthers Memorial Church, was filled with visitors eager to support the cause and enjoy the warm and welcoming atmosphere and home baking.

The event, which was hosted by volunteers, proved popular with people coming along and enjoying the home baking that was on offer.

A previous pop-up event raised money to support a charity in Tajekistan, however this time organisers opted to focus their fundraising efforts on those communities affected by the earthquakes.

Jennifer Jack, minister of the Falkirk branch of Struthers Memorial Church, said: “This is the second pop up cafe we have held since we closed The Almond Tree as a business in December 2020. It was even busier than the first one and those who attended are keen to come back for other events.

"The premises are in regular use for our babies and toddlers group, our caring coffee club and our fellowship meeting, as well as other occasional events where we are keen to spread the message of the Christian gospel.”

In addition to the cafe, there was also a stall set up by the Carrongrange School enterprise group. Pupils were raising money for their school and managed to raise over £200 from sales of their homemade crafts and gifts.

