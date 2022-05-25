Pop star Paul Young to lay his hat in Falkirk

Paul – whose hits include Wherever I Lay My Hat, Love of the Common People, Come and Stay and Everytime You Go Away – will be singing his heart out at the West Bridge Street venue on Friday, April 7, 2023.

His live performances next year will coincide with the publication of his long awaited autobiography Behind the Lens.

A major music star for four decades, Paul broke into the big time 40 years ago when his No Parlez album went to number one and included his best known – and much loved – track Wherever I Lay My Hat.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Singer Paul Young will be performing at Falkirk Town Hall

More success followed with the number one album The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, an unforgettable appearance at Live Aid and, more recently, having fun and musical adventures aplenty as a guitar slinging singer with the Tex-Mex band Los Pacaminos.

This UK new tour – marking the 40th anniversary of No Parlez – will see Paul meet legions of his loyal fans, sing all his hits and tell tales about his incredible career.

Paul said: “I’m looking forward to touring next year as the fans go Behind The Lens.”

Tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday, May 27.