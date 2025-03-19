Polmont's Tom and Lily Henderson have lots to be thankful for after 60 years

A devoted couple say they have a lot to thank the NHS and Scottish Air Ambulance Service for as they celebrate their diamond wedding.

Tom and Lily Henderson are grateful to the care given to the mum-of-two after she collapsed while on a walking trip nine years ago, and recognise that without that help they wouldn’t be celebrating their 60th anniversary today (Wednesday).

In 2016 Lily was with friends in Millport on the isle of Great Cumbria when she became unwell. At first it was thought that she had fallen but after her friends took her to the island’s small hospital, a doctor there quickly diagnosed she had suffered a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) – a mini stroke – and called for a helicopter to take her to the mainland to save her life.

She was airlifted to a specialist stroke unit at Crosshouse Hospital in Ayrshire but during the flight she suffered a fit and the paramedic on board was able to treat her immediately.

Tom and Lily Henderson with their 60th anniversary card from the King and Queen. Pic: Michael Gillen

Having made a recovery, Lily and her friends organised an 8k sponsored walk around The Kelpies the following year to raise much-needed funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Speaking ahead of their special day, Tom said: “We’re both very grateful for the NHS and air ambulance – we both owe them a lot.”

He is also aware that thanks to promotion at work and an impending house move, he came off the oil rig platform Piper Alpha the day before the devastating tragedy in the North Sea in 1988 when 167 people lost their lives, many of them his friends and work colleagues.

Tom grew up in Shieldhill and attended Graeme High School where his football prowess was quickly noted. The outside right was signed for a couple of seasons with Falkirk in 1962-64 but he admits that training alongside the likes of Willie Whigham, John Lambie and Alex Duchart made him realise that “I wasn’t really good enough”.

Tom and Lily Henderson on their wedding day in 1965 which was also his 20th birthday. Pic: Contributed

He then served his time as a coachbuilder, before going to work in the petrochemical industry and eventually going offshore.

Lily grew up in Slamannan and her first job was at Nobel’s factory in Redding and she then became an auxiliary nurse based in Linlithgow.

She would later work in the care system with Falkirk Council for many years, retiring from Torwood Hall in Larbert.

The pair met at a dance in Slamannan masonic hall and, Tom said that from the first time he set eyes on his “belle of the ball” he knew Lily was the one for him.

Courtship followed and on March 19, 1965 the pair were married in Slammanan Parish Church, followed by a reception in their original meeting place. Like many young couples of the day, their wedding purvey was provided by Myles of Camelon.

Today is also Tom’s 80th birthday – and he said that he suggested the wedding date as he wouldn’t forget their anniversary.

Their first home was with Tom’s mother in Shieldhill and after six months when she moved to an old folks’ flat, the newlyweds inherited her house.

The move to Polmont came after Tom was promoted on Piper Alpha which resulted in the change of shift pattern and together with the house move, he was flown off the rig the night before the tragedy.

He recalled: “I knew a lot of the local lads who were still on the rig and very sadly they died. It was a terrible time.”

Before going offshore Tom had continued his football career and was with Linlithgow Rose when they won the Scottish Junior Cup in 1965 – ensuring this was a certainly a year to remember.

The couple have two children, daughter Sharon, who is married to Robert, and son Alan, with both living nearby in Falkirk.

Tom gave up offshore working in 1997 but then went to work in Qatar and latterly did consultancy work in Oman before finally retiring in 2014.

He credits Lily with doing a great job bringing up the family as his work took him away from home so much.

However, they both spent time living in the Middle East which he says was certainly a “different experience”.

While each have their own circle of friends – Lily with those she used to work with and the members of Linlithgow Ramblers and Tom with his “Grumpy Old Men’s Club” from his offshore days – they like to spend time together going out for meals.

He also spends many of his Saturdays with son-in-law Robert watching Falkirk at Westfield Stadium.

They’ve also enjoyed spending time holidaying in Madeira, as well as closer to home at their timeshare in Aberfeldy.

The couple are looking forward to celebrating their diamond anniversary with a few days away with the family at Hetland Hall, near Dumfries, where they can reflect on 60 years of happiness together, and marking Tom’s 80th birthday.

