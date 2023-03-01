St Margaret’s Primary held a Go Bright Day for Muscular Dystrophy UK – an event where people are encouraged to wear their brightest clothes to fundraise and raise awareness of the life limiting condition.

Primary three pupil Jack Robinson, seven, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy just over three years ago and since then the school has been involved in fundraising.

A rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition, his parents, Nuala and Joe, first noticed that he wasn’t reaching the milestones expected for a toddler, such as sitting independently or walking.

St Margaret's Primary School Go Bright Day for Muscular Dystrophy UK. with P3 pupil Jack Robinson pictured centre

But it was a blood test in November 2019 which finally revealed what was affecting their son’s mobility.

Doctors told the couple, who also have son Kian, eight, that Jack would be in a wheelchair by the time he reached high school.

His parents said:” For the most part, Jack is a happy, fun loving, cheeky and mischievous young lad. Jack tires easily due to fatigue. He tries to keep up with his brother and peers, which can be difficult for him, and can make him lash out. Jack can now run and jump but it is at a much slower pace than his peers, this is due to his daily steroids."