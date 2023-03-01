Polmont's St Margaret's PS hold Go Bright Day for Muscular Dystrophy UK
Primary pupils brightened up their school last Friday and also raised money for a charity close to their hearts.
St Margaret’s Primary held a Go Bright Day for Muscular Dystrophy UK – an event where people are encouraged to wear their brightest clothes to fundraise and raise awareness of the life limiting condition.
Primary three pupil Jack Robinson, seven, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy just over three years ago and since then the school has been involved in fundraising.
A rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition, his parents, Nuala and Joe, first noticed that he wasn’t reaching the milestones expected for a toddler, such as sitting independently or walking.
But it was a blood test in November 2019 which finally revealed what was affecting their son’s mobility.
Doctors told the couple, who also have son Kian, eight, that Jack would be in a wheelchair by the time he reached high school.
His parents said:” For the most part, Jack is a happy, fun loving, cheeky and mischievous young lad. Jack tires easily due to fatigue. He tries to keep up with his brother and peers, which can be difficult for him, and can make him lash out. Jack can now run and jump but it is at a much slower pace than his peers, this is due to his daily steroids."
Thanking everyone at St Margaret’s for all they do, they added: “We hope that you can all support Jack in anyway that he may need throughout his school life and he can take the friendships that he makes at this young age on into adulthood.”