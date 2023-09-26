Polmont's Betty Glen honoured for 51 years service to her community
Betty Glen has spent the last 51 years involved with community groups in the Polmont area, mainly through Age Concern.
She has been a stalwart of the Wednesday Club which meets in Polmont Church hall to provide an afternoon of tea, an opportunity for a chat and often lays on entertainment for the older people in the area.
Prior to the pandemic, upwards of100 people were members enjoying the chance to get together.
Betty Glen joined after going along to help at a coffee morning and meeting the formidable Mrs Fullerton.
After just a few years was talked into becoming the committee’s president – a role she then carried out for over 40 years.
“I agreed to do it ‘temporarily’ for a couple of years,” she explained. “We always say though that we do these things because we want to do them, not because we’re looking for a lot of rewards.
“I just get a lot of satisfaction from seeing how they enjoy it.”
But she was recently surprised when she received the CVS Falkirk & District Panel's Choice Award for 2023.
Betty, who has also spent time as a volunteer in one of Strathcarron Hospice’s charity shops, as well as being an active member of Polmont Old Parish Church, was presented with her award, as well as flowers and a cake to mark her years of devotion by her many friends involved in the Wednesday Club committee.