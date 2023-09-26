Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Betty Glen has spent the last 51 years involved with community groups in the Polmont area, mainly through Age Concern.

She has been a stalwart of the Wednesday Club which meets in Polmont Church hall to provide an afternoon of tea, an opportunity for a chat and often lays on entertainment for the older people in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the pandemic, upwards of100 people were members enjoying the chance to get together.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Polmont Age Concern Wednesday Club committee with Betty Glen. Pic: Michael Gillen

Betty Glen joined after going along to help at a coffee morning and meeting the formidable Mrs Fullerton.

After just a few years was talked into becoming the committee’s president – a role she then carried out for over 40 years.

“I agreed to do it ‘temporarily’ for a couple of years,” she explained. “We always say though that we do these things because we want to do them, not because we’re looking for a lot of rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just get a lot of satisfaction from seeing how they enjoy it.”

But she was recently surprised when she received the CVS Falkirk & District Panel's Choice Award for 2023.