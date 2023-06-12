News you can trust since 1845
Polmonthill Snowsports Centre marks 50 years with fun day

Falkirk’s snowsports centre, which is under threat of closure, is holding a special fun day this month to celebrate its 50th birthday.
By Kirsty Paterson, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:05 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST

Polmonthill Snowsports Centre is offering taster sessions for skiing and snowboarding as well as fun tubing and practice sessions for the landmark occasion.

The Falkirk Council-owned centre has been targeted for closure as part of a strategic property review in a bid to save money – but campaigners say that with more support it could easily be profitable. It now has ten months to prove that it can be a commercial success.

Julia Miller, from Polmonthill Snowsports Club, says they look forward to working with Falkirk Council and Snowsports Scotland to look at ways they can make the centre viable.

Fun day will be a chance to see what Polmonthill Ski Centre has to offerFun day will be a chance to see what Polmonthill Ski Centre has to offer
And as part of the fun day on June 25 members will be happy to talk to people interested in skiing or snowboarding and give them more information about what is involved.

The event is being organised by the centre, supported by members of Polmonthill Snowsports Club. They would like to see the centre staying open and having many more birthdays and hope that lots of people will come along to see what is on offer.

Their aim is to see the slopes being used from early morning into the evening so the centre can continue to offer people an affordable way to pursue a hobby that would otherwise be out of reach of most people. Over the next few months, they hope that they can persuade more schools and individuals to make better use of facility, which boasts a 100m long artificial ski slope and a 20m nursery slope.

Both slopes are floodlit and offer year round, all weather skiing and snowboarding.

The fun day takes place later this monthThe fun day takes place later this month
The fun day is being held on Sunday, June 25 and details of all sessions are:

Ski taster sessions (45 minute sessions for beginner skiers, ten max per group, 4.5 years-plus, £5 per person). 10.00-10.45am, 11-1.45am, 12-12.45pm, 1-1.45pm, 2-2.45pm, 3-3.45pm.

Snow boarding taster sessions (45 minute sessions for beginner boarders, eight max per group, 8 years-plus, £5 per person). 10.30-11.15am, 11.30am-12.15pm, 12.15-1pm, 1.15-2.00pm, 2.15-3pm.

Tubing (30 minute sessions, 12 max per group, £3 per person) 10.00-10.30am, 10.45-11.15am, 11.30am-12.00pm, 2-2.30pm, 2.45-3pm, 3.30-4pm.

Practice Sessions (£3 per person, 25 max per hour, 4-5pm, 5-6pm)

All sessions should be pre-booked on 01324 503835.

On the day, there will also be stalls with food, tea, coffee and a tombola.

