Polmont youngsters at St Margaret's PS star in their own nativity play

Youngsters at St Margaret’s Primary School in Polmont took to the stage to present their traditional nativity play this morning.

By Jill Buchanan
2 hours ago

Before an invited audience of parents, family members and carers, the pupils from Primary one told the traditional story of the birth of Jesus.

They looked like they had lots of fun and their weeks of hard work and rehearsing, along with all the efforts of the school’s staff, paid off with a performance everyone there will always remember.

Well done to everyone for all their efforts.

1. St Margaret's Primary nativity

Primary one pupils were stars of the Polmont school's annual nativity play

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. St Margaret's Primary nativity

The arrival of a little king

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. St Margaret's Primary nativity

Lots of interaction by the youngsters

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. St Margaret's Primary nativity

Those onesies come in handy for the budding stars

Photo: Michael Gillen

