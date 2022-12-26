Polmont YOI staff and inmates helped make youngsters' dreams come true this Christmas

An appeal launched by family-run cafe Jacs Snacks, in St Ninians in conjunction with Scottish Women’s Aid and Stirling Inclusion Support saw a tree set up in cafe window, with angel tags hung from the branches, each containing a child’s Christmas wish.

Edith Collins, Polmont YOI officer, said: “The first tag was from a girl, aged six, asking for a food voucher, or clothes. The next was from another girl, aged three, who wanted a toy or a food voucher. I stopped reading after that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was so moved by the appeal she not only took away an angel herself, but also told colleagues at Polmont YOI about the tree, who then asked that she bring in an angel for each of them.

YOI governor Gerry MIchie and staff member Edith Collins with the donations

She also discussed the tree with women in custody, who were part of an arts and crafts work party the YOI.

Some of them had sought support from Scottish Women’s Aid themselves in the past, and were keen to help, and so handmade Christmas cards and keepsakes were added to the gifts bought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were over 30 tags taken from the tree within two days, each representing a wish from a child at Christmas.

Among the gifts donated were food vouchers, women’s clothes, baby items, toys, baby clothes, and clothes for teenagers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edith said: “Considering these are difficult times, especially at Christmas, the kindness and generosity of the staff in Polmont has been overwhelming, and I am so grateful for all the donations.”

Jacqueline Stewart, owner of Jacs Snacks, added: “It has meant so much. I’ve worked with children in the past and I know what some of them go through. Some of them will hardly get anything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from Polmont YOI has been amazing. The contributions from the staff there, the clothes, the toys, all of it, has just been incredible.”