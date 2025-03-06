Polmont woman shortlisted for Pavers Community Champion Award
Anne McDonald has been nominated for her work at Meadowbank Car 4U, where she co-ordinates patient transport for those attending appointments for cancer treatment.
She was nominated at the local Pavers store by a patient who praised the service as excellent with no stress, adding that they were very grateful for Anne’s assistance.
The ten finalists, including Anne, have been selected from a pool of inspiring women nominated by the public at the shoe retailer’s stores across the UK and Ireland.
Customers were invited to share their stories and nominate women who have made a meaningful difference in their communities, whether through their professional work, volunteer efforts of local activism.
The Community Champions Awards have been organised in celebration of International Women’s Day, which takes place on Saturday, March 8, and highlights the incredible impact that women are having in communities nationwide.
Debbie Paver, trustee of the Pavers Foundation, said: “We’ve been so inspired by every single woman nominated for the Pavers Community Champions Awards.
“Each of these ten finalists has done amazing work in their communities, whether it’s through fundraising or going the extra mile to help those in need. We’re honoured to celebrate with them on International Women’s Day.”
The finalists have been invited to a celebratory event on International Women’s Day, where the Community Champion of the Year will be announced. The winner will receive the prestigious title along with a year’s supply of Pavers shoes.
