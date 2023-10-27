A woman who has been volunteering for 53 years has won Age Scotland’s Volunteer of the Year award.

Betty Glen began her volunteer work at Polmont Age Concern when she was a young wife and mother. Her first role was lending a hand at a coffee evening before becoming a regular helper at the group’s social activities.

She went on to join the committee and served as president, a role she was told would be ‘temporary’ – but which Betty held for 49 years.

Under Betty’s steady leadership, the committee helped the group evolve to meet the changing needs of the community. A public meeting was held to identify what older people wanted, and the result was weekly whist and domino sessions giving way to the Wednesday Club, established 30 years ago and which now has a membership of more than 100.

Betty Glen has added another award to the CVS Falkirk & District Panel's Choice award she received last month. Pic: Michael Gillen

The club regularly caters for around 40 older people, providing tea and cakes and a varied programme of entertainment. Residents from a local care home are invited along too, and the staff have said how much the residents enjoy being part of a community activity.

Betty, now 84, is described as the “driving force” behind Polmont Age Concern, leading the way but never too busy to take her turn to provide the catering. As one club member said: “Nothing is too much trouble for Betty.”

After all her years with the group, Betty is a respected source of information and advice. She gets calls every day with questions or sometimes someone just wanting a chat.

Betty herself has said: “I think we just look after the welfare of the older people and let them know we are here, and we are here for them.”

Betty’s concern and care for others is clear, and in return she is held in high regard for her dedicated service to the Polmont group. Her fellow committee members decided to nominate Betty for Volunteer of the Year in recognition of all her years of service – but kept it a secret from her.

Due to recent ill-health, there has been a suggestion Betty may stand down this year. But her commitment to the group remains strong. She works as hard as ever and continues to provide companionship and support older people. As one club member said: “Betty makes lives a bit brighter.”

Katherine Crawford, chief executive officer of Age Scotland, said: "I am delighted to present Betty Glen with the Volunteer of the Year Award. Betty has dedicated herself to supporting and improving the lives of older people for an impressive 53 years now, doing everything from establishing the popular Wednesday Club to taking her turn at providing tea and cakes.

"I know this award comes as a surprise to Betty, who was nominated by her fellow committee members in secret, which just goes to show how well loved Betty is and how appreciative people are of her work. I am delighted to be able to give Betty this award and say thank you for everything she has done for older people.”

Last month, Betty received the CVS Falkirk & District Panel's Choice Award for 2023.