Polmont super slimmer transformed and in running for award

Super slimmer Laura Wilson is in the running for a top award after her stunning weight loss.

The Polmont mum managed to lose seven stone in only 11 months.

She has now been selected as a finalist for the Slimming World Women of the Year contest which recognises the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer who attends the organisation’s classes.

Laura (55) went from 17st 3.5lb to 10st 7lb as she slimmed from a dress size 24 to a 12.

Talking about her achievement, she said: “When I first joined group I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Laura joined Slimming World class in April 2018 after feeling unhappy about her size.

She added: “I started to put on weight after having my second child. I tried a number of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World it’s completely different.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and lose weight. I still eat all my favourite meals, like cooked breakfasts and curries. I just prepare and cook them differently now – and they taste so much better.”

Laura lost 7lbs in her first week and another 7lb in her second week, and was delighted that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly. As the weight came off, she started to think about how active she was and has fallen back in love with exercise – completing two lifelong dreams: cycling the Hebridean Way and learning to horse ride.

Now Laura has been selected as one of the top three women in Scotland and will go forward to the Head Office finals of the competition, putting her in the running for the national title. The national Slimming World Woman of the Year 2019 will be announced in November and the winner will take home a £4000 cash prize.

Fraser Walker, who runs the group, says: “I’m so proud of Laura. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible. To be in the top 39 women out of over one million members that attend our groups weekly is such a well-deserved accolade.

“She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Falkirk and Grangemouth to change their lives in the same way.”