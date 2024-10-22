Polmont snowsports venue issues open invitation for people to enjoy a piste of the action

By James Trimble
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 11:14 BST
Polmonthill Snowsports Centre will be opening the slope to everyone on Sunday to give them a taste of that the facility has to offer.

The event will allow people to take part in activities, including skiing, snowboarding and tubing free of charge, as well as enjoy a number of race demonstrations.

A second hand sale will also take place, with a tombola and food and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

The open day runs from 11am to 4pm.

